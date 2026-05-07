Police on Thursday announced the dismantling of a criminal ring allegedly involved in producing forged tenancy agreements and supplying them to third parties, following the arrest of nine people.

According to police, the suspects are alleged to have prepared fake rental agreements using forged stamps and supplied them to individuals of the same nationality, who then submitted the documents along with other paperwork to the Famagusta aliens and immigration service in an effort to secure registration as students in Cyprus.

The nine arrests were made between April 17 and April 28, 2026.

Police said the investigation has now been completed and the case was filed before the Famagusta district court on April 28.

The court ordered that all nine suspects remain in custody until May 15, when they are due to reappear before the court.