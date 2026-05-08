Cyprus and India are stepping up discussions on direct air connectivity, with officials saying stronger links could support tourism, business travel and wider economic cooperation between the two countries.

Hermes Airports said it was “pleased to welcome” at Larnaca airport India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, H.E. Manish Manish, and Subhash Jangala, First Secretary of the High Commission, for what it described as a productive all-round discussion.

The meeting focused on India’s growing importance as a tourism and business market, as well as the strengthening of bilateral ties, which both sides believe reinforce the potential for direct flights between Cyprus and India.

“We believe the timing is right to further advance these discussions and open up the opportunities that stronger air links can bring to both markets,” Hermes Airports said.

The latest talks come amid broader diplomatic momentum between Nicosia and New Delhi. During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Cyprus in June 2025, the two countries pledged to deepen economic ties, with President Nikos Christodoulides describing the visit as a turning point in bilateral relations.

At the same time, Cyprus has sought to position itself as India’s gateway to Europe, particularly as New Delhi works to strengthen trade links with the EU and advance the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The joint declaration issued during Modi’s visit also referred to stronger people-to-people ties, a planned mobility pilot programme and deeper cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, research, innovation, technology and business links.

Tourism has become one of the areas where the two sides see room for further cooperation. Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis had previously expressed optimism about a possible direct connection with India, provided airlines proceeded with planned fleet additions.

The renewed focus also comes as Cyprus pursues a broader tourism strategy aimed at attracting higher-value and more diversified visitor flows. Earlier this year, the government approved a new tourism strategy to 2035, targeting 5 million visitors while upgrading the quality and sustainability of the island’s tourism product.

Beyond tourism, Cyprus has also been courting Indian capital and technology partnerships. In March, Indian High Commissioner Manish referred to the India-Cyprus action plan for 2025-2029, covering trade, investment, technology, energy and defence, during an event where Cyprus was presented as a strategic EU starting point for Indian capital.

For Cyprus’ aviation sector, the development of new long-haul and strategic markets comes at a sensitive time, as regional instability continues to affect travel patterns and airline planning.

A direct Cyprus-India route would therefore add another layer to the island’s connectivity strategy, linking tourism, investment, education, business travel and diaspora ties at a time when both countries are seeking to broaden their economic partnership.