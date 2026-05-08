Cyprus recorded the second-highest electricity prices for non-household consumers in the European Union during the second half of 2025, according to data released by Eurostat.

The figures showed that electricity prices for businesses in Cyprus reached €24.29 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the second half of 2025, placing the country behind only Ireland, where prices stood at €25.52 per 100 kWh.

Germany followed Cyprus with electricity prices of €22.64 per 100 kWh, the report added.

By contrast, the lowest electricity prices in the EU were recorded in Finland and Sweden, at €7.48 and €9.70 per 100 kWh respectively.

The Eurostat data focused on non-household consumers with annual electricity consumption between 500 megawatt-hours (MWh) and 2,000 MWh.

At EU level, average electricity prices for non-household consumers fell to €18.37 per 100 kWh during the second half of 2025, compared with €19.03 in the first half of the year.

This represented a decline of 3.5 per cent.

According to Eurostat, electricity prices for businesses across the EU have generally been following a downward trend since the first half of 2023.

At that time, the average EU electricity price stood at €21.51 per 100 kWh. Prices subsequently declined to €20.03 per 100 kWh in the second half of 2023.

The downward trend continued into the first half of 2024, when average prices dropped further to €18.85 per 100 kWh.

However, prices edged slightly higher to €19.41 per 100 kWh in the second half of 2024 before declining again to €19.03 in the first half of 2025.

Eurostat also reported that 18 EU member states recorded decreases in electricity prices during the second half of 2025 compared with the corresponding period of 2024.

The largest declines were registered in Slovenia, Luxembourg and France, the statistical office explained.

Specifically, electricity prices fell by 16.6 per cent in Slovenia, by 15.8 per cent in Luxembourg and by 14.1 per cent in France.

At the same time, five EU countries recorded increases in electricity prices.

Romania posted the sharpest increase, with prices rising by 15.4 per cent. Sweden followed with an increase of 9.4 per cent, while Bulgaria recorded a rise of 6.8 per cent.

Belgium and Slovakia also saw electricity prices increase, by 2.8 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, electricity prices remained broadly stable in four EU countries.

Malta recorded a marginal increase of 0.4 per cent, while Austria posted a slight decrease of 1.0 per cent.