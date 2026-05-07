Total beer deliveries in Cyprus fell by 8.9 per cent during April, compared to the same month last year, according to a report from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Specifically, the volume of beer delivered in April reached 3.4 million litres, down from the 3.7 million litres recorded during the same month of the previous year.

Domestic market deliveries experienced a year-on-year decrease of 3.3 per cent as the local industry adjusted to changing demand.

However, the most substantial decline was observed in beer exports, which plummeted by 57 per cent during the period.

In contrast to the annual figures, monthly beer deliveries actually increased by 45 per cent when compared to the volumes handled in March.

The official figures highlight a significant shift in international trade patterns for the sector.

These results reflect the ongoing economic performance of the brewing industry within the wider Cypriot market.

The sharp reduction in exports served as the primary driver for the overall negative annual trend.

Despite the lower yearly totals, the strong monthly growth suggests a seasonal recovery in delivery volumes.