Guest recipe with Vasilia Kouppanou

Mediterranean Lentil & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

If you are looking for a nourishing, vibrant and deeply satisfying dish, these Mediterranean Lentil & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers are the perfect addition to your table. Inspired by the simplicity and richness of Mediterranean cuisine, this recipe combines wholesome plant-based ingredients with fresh herbs and bold flavours to create a balanced and delicious meal.

At the heart of this recipe are quinoa and lentils, two powerful plant-based protein sources that provide essential amino acids, fibre, and long-lasting energy. This combination makes the dish ideal not only for vegetarians but also for anyone aiming to incorporate more nutrient-dense meals into their routine. The addition of fresh parsley and mint brings brightness and freshness, while cumin and paprika add warmth and depth.

The bell peppers themselves are not just a vessel but a key ingredient. Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and natural sweetness, they become beautifully tender when baked, enhancing both the flavour and nutritional value of the dish. The olive oil and lemon juice contribute healthy fats and a refreshing tang, tying all the elements together harmoniously.

Feta cheese adds a creamy and slightly salty contrast that elevates the dish, making each bite satisfying and well-rounded. If desired, this recipe can easily be adapted to be fully plant-based by omitting or replacing the feta with a dairy-free alternative such as tofu.

This dish is also incredibly practical. It can be prepared ahead of time, stored, and enjoyed either warm or at room temperature, making it perfect for busy weekdays, meal prep, or even entertaining guests. Its colourful presentation makes it visually appealing, while its nutritional profile supports overall health and wellbeing.

6 large bell peppers (tops cut, seeds removed)

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup cooked brown lentils

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

2 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp paprika

Salt & pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 180C.

In a large bowl, mix quinoa, lentils, onion, garlic, herbs, spices, olive oil and lemon juice.

Fold in feta.

Stuff each bell pepper with the mixture.

Place in a baking dish, cover with foil, and bake for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake 5-10 minutes more until peppers are tender.

Garnish with extra herbs and serve warm or at room temperature.

Created by Clinical Dietitian specialised in oncology patients – Vasilia Kouppanou, UK graduate. email: [email protected], website: urnutrisource.com