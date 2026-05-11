At a press conference held on May 6, 2026, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets presented the 10th anniversary cycling route of Marina Theodorou, “I Cycle for One Euro”, which, since 2021 has been held as part of the extensive Corporate Social Responsibility programme “Child – Nutrition and Health” by ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets.

The initiative aims to promote balanced nutrition and regular exercise among children, while also encouraging volunteering and the value of giving back.

This year’s event, which will take place over May 12-15, carries particular significance as it is being held under the auspices of the Minister of Education, Sport and Youth, Dr Athena Michaelidou, reinforcing its institutional character and the impact of the messages it promotes.

As part of the initiative, Theodorou and her team will cycle around free Cyprus, delivering the messages of the ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets “Child – Nutrition and Health” programme across every district. Along the route, a series of stops and activities will take place, aiming to raise public awareness about the importance of health, proper nutrition and social solidarity.

More specifically, the initiative will provide children aged nine to 12 with the opportunity to receive a free personalised nutrition plan from a member of the Cyprus Dietitians and Nutritionists Association, with the aim of preventing childhood obesity. At the same time, this year’s event will also support another important organisation, the Pancyprian Federation of Parents’ Associations for Children with Special Needs (P.O.SY.GO.P.E.A.), offering practical support to its work and mission.

To support the implementation of the above, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets will offer practical wrist wallets for sale in three different colours. Consumers can support the initiative by purchasing them at the checkouts of ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets from May 12 onwards, while stocks last, at the price of one euro each.

At the same time, this year’s event is further strengthening public participation via a one-day open charity cycling ride, open to all cyclists wishing to take part. The cycling route will take place on May 23, heading towards the mountainous areas of Nicosia, with both the starting and finishing point at the Lakatamia ALPHAMEGA store.

For more information and participation registrations, please visit: Ticketmaster Cyprus – Event Information

This year’s initiative was presented by the Director of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility of ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, Natasa Constantinidou, together with Marina Theodorou, founder of the initiative. Greetings were also delivered by Constantinos Diakou, Brand Manager of Charalambides Christis Dairy Industry, and Christos Avgoustinou, President of P.O.SY.GO.P.E.A., who referred to the Federation’s mission and work.

ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets extend special thanks to Bean Bar 360 for its excellent hospitality, the Cyprus Dietitians and Nutritionists Association and their strategic partner, Charalambides Christis, for their valuable cooperation and participation in the “I Cycle for One Euro” drive. In addition, they warmly thank the sponsors of this year’s cycling route: Deloitte, Unilever, Bean Bar, STIHL, Astra Car Rental, Perskindol, Foody and the hospitality sponsors supporting “I Cycle for One Euro” — the ride that begins and ends with a donation to children.