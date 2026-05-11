A multinational civil-military cooperation exercise, Argonaut 2026, is taking place in Cyprus from May 11 to May 15, the defence ministry announced on Monday.

According to the ministry, the exercise will test the special national plans ‘Estia’ and ‘Tefkros’, which focus on the reception of civilians from neighbouring conflict zones, as well as the management of search and rescue incidents within the Republic’s area of responsibility.

The exercise will unfold in three phases across Cyprus’ maritime, air and land domains, including its Flight Information Region (FIR) and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

According to the ministry announcement, planning, execution and overall coordination are being led by the Cyprus National Guard, in cooperation with the foreign ministry and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

A large number of government services are participating, alongside personnel and air and naval assets from Cyprus and other countries, the ministry added.

Observers from several foreign states are also expected to attend the exercise.