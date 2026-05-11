The Cyprus Stock Exchange announced on Monday the continued suspension of trading for shares in Mr Pengu Public Company Ltd, which is listed on the Emerging Companies Market.

The CSE confirmed that this decision was taken in accordance with Article 183 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law.

The exchange explained that the grounds for suspension remain in force because the company has failed to submit and publish its essential financial documentation.

The outstanding records include the half-yearly financial report for the period that concluded on June 30, 2024.

Furthermore, the firm has not yet released its annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2024.

The compliance failure also extends to more recent periods, including the interim report for the six months ending June 30, 2025.

The company is also in breach of requirements regarding the annual financial statements for the year that concluded on December 31, 2025.

The extended trading halt is scheduled to take effect officially from May 12, 2026.

The maximum duration of this specific suspension period has been set for two months, meaning it will last until July 13, 2026.

However, the CSE pointed out that the trading restriction could be lifted sooner if the company complies with its pending continuous obligations.