A total of 568,587 voters are registered for the parliamentary elections on May 24, the chief returning officer announced on Monday.

The officer also confirmed that 1,217 polling stations will operate across Cyprus and abroad for the parliamentary elections and the election of the representative of the Maronite religious group.

Nicosia has the largest number of registered voters with 198,553, followed by Limassol with 116,924 and Famagusta with 116,392.

Larnaca has 60,489 registered voters, Paphos 47,384 and Kyrenia 28,845.

The figures also include 859 Turkish Cypriots who hold Republic of Cyprus identity cards and reside in the free areas.

Authorities clarified that 595 enclaved voters are not included in the total.

Of these, 335 belong to the Kyrenia electoral district and 260 to the Famagusta district.

Of the 1,217 polling centres, 1,204 will operate for the parliamentary elections and 13 for the election of the Maronite representative.

Nicosia will have the highest number of polling stations with 454 in total, including nine for the Maronite election.

Limassol will operate 351 polling stations, Larnaca 204, Paphos 136 and Famagusta 59.

Thirteen polling stations will also operate abroad.

Meanwhile, authorities reminded the public that the publication of opinion polls connected directly or indirectly to the elections is prohibited during the final seven days before voting.

Any poll must therefore be published no later than midnight on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Violations constitute a criminal offence punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to €5,000, or both.