25 years of musical excellence in Cyprus marked at International Pharos Chamber Music Festival

This summer, Cyprus is once again welcoming some of the world’s finest classical musicians as the International Pharos Chamber Music Festival marks its 25th anniversary. Running until Saturday, the festival offers exceptional chamber music performances in two of the island’s most enchanting venues.

Over the past 25 years, it has transformed from a cultural initiative into one of Europe’s most valued chamber music events. What started as a dream to showcase world-class musicians has become a globally recognised institution, drawing celebrated soloists, acclaimed ensembles, and passionate audiences from around the world.

Held annually at the Royal Manor House in Kouklia and culminating in a grand orchestral gala at The Olive Grove in Delikipos, this year’s anniversary edition highlights the festival’s legacy and its ongoing artistic vision.

“This 25th anniversary is a deeply emotional and important milestone for all of us at the Pharos Arts Foundation,” said the organisation’s Hellen Costaki. “Over the years, the festival has become far more than a concert series. It has grown into a cultural institution that connects Cyprus with the international music world while creating unforgettable experiences for audiences on the island.”

The festival is renowned for its artistic integrity and bold programming. It blends timeless chamber music masterpieces with hidden gems, offering accessible and intellectually stimulating programmes.

Each concert presents a thoughtfully curated musical journey, transitioning from the baroque era to contemporary pieces. Audiences enjoy an intimate experience where the bond between performers and listeners enhances the festival’s atmosphere.

Beyond the concerts, the festival enriches Cyprus’ cultural landscape. Through educational outreach and support for young musicians, it introduces generations to classical music while fostering local talent.

“The festival was founded on the belief that music has the power to inspire, educate and unite people,” Costaki said. “Twenty-five years later, that vision remains stronger than ever. We are proud that Cyprus has become a destination for artists and music lovers from around the world.”

Anton Sorokow violin

The festival’s commitment to excellence and accessibility has become one of its defining characteristics and continues to strengthen its international standing year after year.

The 2026 festival features an impressive lineup of internationally renowned musicians, many of whom are performing in Cyprus for the first time.

Among the most anticipated debut appearances is legendary violinist Boris Belkin, widely regarded as one of the great violin virtuosos of modern times. Belkin’s performances with leading orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic, have cemented his reputation as one of the classical world’s most distinguished artists.

Also making his festival debut is Austrian violinist Anton Sorokow, who served for two decades as First Concertmaster of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra. Renowned cellist Claudio Bohórquez joins the festival after a career spanning the world’s major orchestras and concert halls.

Elly Suh violin, photo by Peter Adamik

Returning artists include celebrated violinist Elly Suh, acclaimed for her interpretations of Paganini, as well as versatile violinist and violist Yura Lee, whose international career has earned widespread praise for both technical brilliance and musical depth.

The festival will also welcome back cellist Jing Zhao, whose expressive artistry has made her one of the most respected musicians of her generation.

At the centre of the festival once again will be Artistic Director Alexander Chaushian, internationally recognised as one of today’s leading cellists and a driving force behind the festival’s artistic identity.

“We always aim to present artists who are not only exceptional musicians, but who also share a genuine passion for chamber music,” Costaki added. “The chemistry between performers is what makes these concerts so powerful and memorable for audiences.”

This year’s festival also shines a spotlight on Cypriot talent, highlighting musicians who are making a significant impact on the international classical music scene.

Alexander Chaushian cello, photo by Arvin Kocharian

Pianist Christos Fountos returns to the festival following major success at the prestigious Busoni International Piano Competition. Despite his young age, Fountos has already established himself as both a compelling soloist and an accomplished chamber musician, performing at leading venues including Carnegie Hall and Wigmore Hall.

Another important Cypriot presence is bassoonist Mavroudes Troullos, praised internationally for his sensitivity and expressive musicianship. Troullos has performed across Europe and continues to gain recognition as one of the leading bassoonists of his generation.

Mavroudes Troullos bassoon

The festival’s support of Cypriot artists reflects its ongoing mission to strengthen the island’s cultural profile while connecting local musicians with the international classical music community.

“Supporting Cypriot musicians has always been central to the work of the foundation,” said Costaki. “It is incredibly rewarding to see local artists building international careers and then returning to perform here alongside some of the greatest musicians in the world.”

What began on Friday will see a total of six inspiring chamber concerts at the Royal Manor House in Kouklia until Thursday. Each evening features a unique programme with masterpieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Schubert, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninov, and Dvořák. In the rich array of instrumental combinations highlighting the beauty of chamber music, notable pieces include Beethoven’s Septet, Schumann’s Piano Quintet, and Brahms’ String Quintet No.2.

Jing Zhao, photo by Victor Entertainment

The festival also showcases lesser-known works, inviting audiences to explore rare gems by Frank Bridge, Sergei Taneyev, Alfredo D’Ambrosio, and Josef Suk. A highlight will be soprano Anush Hovhannisyan, renowned for her dramatic interpretations and powerful stage presence across Europe’s opera houses.

The festival will conclude on Saturday with a spectacular gala concert at The Olive Grove in Delikipos, the Pharos Arts Foundation’s open air concert venue surrounded by ancient olive trees and pine forest.

In a special side by side performance, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform together under the direction of conductor Yiorgos Kountouris.

The gala programme will feature Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor with Finghin Collins as soloist, Bruch’s Violin Concerto No.1 performed by Boris Belkin and Shostakovich’s vibrant Festive Overture.

“The closing gala concert perfectly reflects the spirit of the festival,” Costaki said. “It brings together internationally acclaimed soloists, professional musicians and young performers in a celebration of artistic collaboration and cultural exchange.”

The concert is expected to be one of the highlights of Cyprus’ summer cultural calendar, combining international artistry with the unique natural beauty of The Olive Grove.

The Olive Grove

The International Pharos Chamber Music Festival stands out for its unique venues. The Royal Manor House in Kouklia, a Unesco World Heritage site, showcases stunning Frankish architecture and offers an intimate atmosphere perfect for chamber music.

Meanwhile, The Olive Grove enchants audiences with its ancient olive trees and serene Mediterranean landscape, known for its exceptional acoustics. Together, these venues shape the festival’s identity.

As it celebrates its 25th anniversary, the International Pharos Chamber Music Festival stands not only as a major artistic event but also as a symbol of Cyprus’ growing presence on the international cultural stage.

Its success over the past two decades reflects a rare combination of artistic excellence, thoughtful programming and dedication to education and community engagement. By bringing together globally celebrated musicians in extraordinary settings, the festival continues to create meaningful cultural experiences that resonate far beyond the concert hall.

“For 25 years, the festival has shown that Cyprus can host artistic events of the very highest international standard,” Costaki said. “We look forward to continuing this journey and inspiring future generations through music.”

For audiences attending this year’s anniversary edition, the festival offers not simply a series of concerts, but a celebration of music, collaboration and artistic connection that has flourished in Cyprus for a quarter of a century.

For information and tickets, visit Pharos Arts Foundation or SoldOutTickets.