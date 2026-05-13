Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) participated as a Silver Sponsor at Boat & Sea Expo 2026, which took place over May 8-10, 2026 at Ayia Napa Marina. Through its participation, the company presented fuel management solutions and digital tools that respond to the needs of individuals, professionals and businesses.

The exhibition served as a meeting point for maritime professionals, owners of recreational yachts, service providers and companies active in the wider ecosystem of marine tourism. The event was held with the support of institutional and competent bodies and with the presence of representatives of the State and local authorities, highlighting the importance of the event for the Cypriot market.

As part of its presence at the exhibition, Coral welcomed existing and new partners, professionals and visitors at its specially designed booth, presenting the services and tools it offers for the better management of fuel consumption. The company’s participation also provided the opportunity for meaningful communication with B2B audiences and for the exchange of views around the needs of businesses, corporate fleets and professionals seeking practical and reliable solutions for their daily operations.

A central point of Coral’s presence was the presentation of the Coral Pass Prepaid fuel card and the Coral Pass Prepaid Portal. The prepaid card is addressed to both individuals and professionals, offering the ability to control and better monitor fuel consumption. Through the Coral Pass Portal, users can manage their transactions, monitor their consumption and carry out online crediting of the card, with access to the nationwide network of Shell branded service stations, which numbers more than 40 locations.

For professionals, corporate fleets, small- and medium-sized enterprises and logistics companies, the solution offers greater predictability, better expense control and a reduction in the administrative burden associated with fuel management. At the same time, Coral’s presence at the exhibition contributed to strengthening direct contact with the public and to exploring new prospects for cooperation with businesses and professionals in the sector.

Michalis Zoumidis, Marketing & NFR Manager of Coral Cyprus, expressed appreciation at the company’s chance to participate in the high-profile event.

“Our participation at Boat & Sea Expo 2026 gave us the opportunity to come into direct contact with professionals, partners and visitors who are looking for practical solutions for their daily mobility and fuel management,” he stated. “Through the Coral Pass Prepaid card and the Coral Pass Portal, we offer tools that combine convenience, transparency and control, creating value for individuals and businesses.”

By participating in the Boat & Sea Expo 2026, Coral confirmed its steady presence in events connected with the market, entrepreneurship and the daily experience of consumers. Consistent with its role as an active member of the Cypriot market, the company continues to support actions that create opportunities for information, contact and business networking.

About Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee)

Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) has been active in the Cypriot market since 2017. It operates more than 40 service stations across Cyprus bearing the Shell brand, offering products such as the latest generation Shell V-Power fuels, Shell Fuel Save fuels, Shell Helix lubricants and vehicle care services such as Shell Car Wash. In addition, it offers services such as the heating oil management and distribution centre, the Shell GO+ loyalty system and the Coral Pass and Coral Pass Prepaid corporate fleet management systems. The company’s activities have expanded into marine and industrial fuels, lubricants and chemicals, combining Shell technology products with the expertise of the Motor Oil Group.