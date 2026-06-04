The European Commission will soon present its evaluation report on Cyprus’ bid to join the Schengen area, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said on Thursday.

Brunner made the comments following the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting held in Luxembourg

However, the EU official stressed that “the decision of when and how Cyprus joins the Schengen area lies within the Council, not within the Commission.”

Responding to a question by the Cyprus News Agency, the Commissioner said Cyprus’ accession would be an important development for the European Union.

“The Cyprus accession to the Schengen area would be a significant step, of course, forward for the European Union as a whole. And our primary focus as the Commission is on ensuring that Cyprus meets the higher Schengen standards,” Brunner said.

“So therefore, we evaluated the situation in Cyprus and we will present the report soon,” he added.

Brunner was speaking alongside Justice Minister Costas Fytiris and Deputy Minister for Migration and International Protection Nicholas Ioannides, who co-chaired the Council meeting during the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The European Commission presented to EU ministers its annual State of Schengen Report, which includes an assessment of developments across the Schengen area and was expected to contain references to Cyprus’ progress towards its first formal Schengen evaluation.

Commenting on Cyprus’ preparations, Fytiris said the country has been making sustained efforts since joining the EU in 2004.

“Since 2004, Cyprus has been making special efforts,” he said, noting that the country had implemented the core elements of the ‘Schengen acquis’ with the support of the European Commission and EU agencies.

“We had 120 recommendations and, with their help, we undertook a tremendous effort,” he added.

Fytiris added that he believes that Cyprus will be ready by the end of 2026.

“The evaluation report, which we eagerly await, will vindicate our efforts and we will become a full member of the Schengen area,” he stressed.

The Schengen area is a system of open borders that encompass 29 European countries that have officially abolished border controls at their common borders. It mostly functions as a single jurisdiction under a common visa policy for international travel purposes.

Of the 27 EU member states, only two, Cyprus and Ireland, are not members of the Schengen Area. Cyprus is committed by treaty to join the system and aims to do so in 2026, although its participation has been complicated by the occupation of the north of the island by Turkey since 1974.