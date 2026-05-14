British Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigned from government on Thursday, saying he had lost confidence in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership.

“It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election and that Labour MPs and Labour Unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism,” Streeting said in a letter published on X.

“It needs to be broad, and it needs the best possible field of candidates. I support that approach and I hope that you will facilitate this.”