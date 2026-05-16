Maybe May feels a little early for making summer plans, unless you are a parent. With just over a month to go until schools close for summer, summer schools are already on their way. The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia and the AG Leventis Gallery have teamed up to create a special programme for June and July filled with creative and cultural adventures for little ones.

The starting point of the two-week summer journey will be the AG Leventis Gallery’s temporary exhibition Christoforos Savva: Simple – Complex – Invisible: An Unknown Archive, dedicated to Savva’s work as well as the permanent collections and the archive of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. Through art and historical documents, children will discover the history of Cyprus and Nicosia in a vivid and creative way.

Young participants will also uncover stories of people and places, bring traditions to life and travel to a Nicosia of another era, drawing inspiration from Savva’s work and the memory of the city. History will become a starting point for play, expression and creativity.

The sessions will be guided by the educators of both museums, Mariel Kouveli and Theodora Demetriou, and along with an experienced team of collaborators, the children will experiment and create through theatre, creative movement, nature-based activities and unique visual arts experiences, approaching art and history in an experiential and hands-on way.

The fun begins on Monday June 22 and runs until Friday July 3, welcoming children aged six to 12. “We look forward to welcoming you to incredible museum experiences, where the history of Nicosia meets Cypriot and European art – with play, joy and plenty of inspiration,” say organisers.

Creative Summer School

Two-week programme for children aged 6 to 12. June 22-July 3. Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia and the A. G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 8am-2.30pm. In Greek. €300. Tel: 22-661475. [email protected]