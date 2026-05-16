A rock powered weekend approaches to quench the thirst of Larnaca’s head-banging rock enthusiasts. Get ready for heavy psych, stoner rock and fuzz-drenched riffs as the What The Fuzz festival makes its official comeback.

Across two evenings, May 29 and 30, Savino Live will host a line-up of explosive bands which will rock the Larnaca stage. The line-up moves between international acts and some of the most exciting names from the local underground scene, creating a thrilling time for fans.

On the last weekend of May, listeners will be able to catch the French band Slift, Temple Fang from the Netherlands, and Cypriot bands Stonus, Abettor, Musha and Leave the Wave.

“From cosmic space-rock journeys to crushing desert grooves,” say organisers, “What The Fuzz brings together some of the most exciting names from the international and Cypriot underground heavy scene. Warm nights, sea breeze and loud guitars just minutes from the Larnaca beachfront.”

What The Fuzz

Live heavy psych, stoner rock from bands from France, the Netherlands and Cyprus. May 29-30. Savino Live, Larnaca. https://stonusband.com/what-the-fuzz-festival-2026