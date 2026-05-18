Global desktop monitor shipments reached a total of 133.4 million units in 2025, according to a report from market intelligence firm Omdia, marking a recovery from previous post-pandemic disruptions.

This expansion represents a 4.3 per cent year-on-year growth and reflects the evolution of monitors into high-value tools for environments dominated by laptops.

Gaming monitors have established themselves as the primary engine of the market, with global shipments in this category reaching 41 million units in 2025.

This figure represents a 50.2 per cent annual increase, meaning gaming displays now account for 31.1 per cent of the total desktop monitor market.

The fourth quarter of 2025 marked the eleventh consecutive quarter of growth for this specific segment, reaching the highest level since Omdia tracking began.

“Gaming monitors are expected to keep pace with the evolution of CPUs/GPUs and the increasing performance demands of gaming content,” said Senior Principal Analyst Hidetoshi Himuro.

“When graphics cards equipped with NVIDIA’s RTX50 series enter the market, gaming monitors with higher refresh rates subsequently follow,” added Himuro regarding the relationship between components and displays.

Shipments are projected to expand further to 43 million units in 2026, supported by increased cost-effectiveness and added functionality.

Market momentum is being propelled by added value, particularly in models with refresh rates above 120 Hz that align with modern gaming requirements.

OLED-equipped gaming monitors, led by Samsung’s QD‑OLED and LG’s WOLED, are gaining significant share due to perfect black levels and fast response times.

High manufacturing costs currently keep most OLED offerings in the premium segment, though improved specifications at lower price points are meeting the needs of lightweight gamers.

“Esports growth is driving a performance‑first ecosystem, concentrating demand on 240–360 Hz gaming monitors with 1ms or lower response times as pro players prioritise competitive advantage over price,” said Senior Analyst Benjamin Tan.

Dual‑mode gaming monitors are also growing in popularity because they eliminate the traditional compromise for players who split time between competitive shooters and cinematic titles.

These monitors allow users to toggle between high-resolution and high-refresh-rate modes by using hardware integer scaling to preserve sharpness.

Omdia expects dual-mode gaming monitors to grow by double digits in 2026, reflecting both future proofing and typical consumer upgrade cycles.

Despite strong demand trends, high manufacturing costs for OLED panels continue to make high-end monitors less accessible to budget-conscious consumers.

Persistent concerns regarding OLED burn-in also remain a factor for some buyers, despite recent technical improvements.

Furthermore, supply chain and material volatility stemming from semiconductor shortages and geopolitical tensions can disrupt production schedules.

These factors drive up costs and add a layer of industry uncertainty even as consumer interest in high-performance displays remains at an all-time high.

The future of the market is increasingly defined by a shift toward premium display technologies like Quantum Dot OLED as prices for 27-inch high-spec models begin to drop.