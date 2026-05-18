Justice Minister Costas Fitiris called for stronger coordinated action to combat online violence against girls, as a two-day conference on the issue opened in Nicosia under Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Justice ministry permanent secretary George Panteli delivered remarks on behalf of Justice Minister Costas Fitiris, saying the vision of a Europe built on equal opportunities, mutual respect, diversity and resilience, free from all forms of gender-based violence, discrimination and inequality, required coordinated action, consistency, persistence and genuine cooperation.

The conference has brought together senior EU and United Nations officials, academics, technocrats, experts, scientists and representatives of organisations working on online violence and human rights.

In the minister’s message, Panteli said ending online violence against girls required strong political will to advance further progress in gender equality and human rights, while safeguarding gains achieved through decades of effort.

He described the issue as a rapidly evolving social phenomenon with multiple and deeply harmful consequences for girls who experience it.

“Despite the existence of strong legislative and policy tools at both European and international level to address this phenomenon, much remains to be done, particularly in the areas of prevention, information, training and raising awareness among society and professionals, with the aim of preventing and fully eliminating gender-based violence in cyberspace,” the statement said.

The minister’s message also stressed that dismantling deeply rooted stereotypes and perceptions about the roles of women and men remained a key part of the collective effort.

Cyprus’ EU presidency has promoted complementary flagship initiatives at both European and international level, including targeted actions within the framework of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, aimed at strengthening prevention strategies, improving victim protection and increasing the participation of all stakeholders, particularly men and boys, in efforts to eliminate gender-based violence.

At national level, Cyprus has in recent years introduced legislative reforms criminalising all forms of gender-based violence, including online abuse, cyber harassment, online sexism, stalking and femicide.

The minister’s message pointed to the gender equality strategy for 2024-2026 and the national strategy and action plan for the prevention and combatting of violence against women for 2023-2028 as key policy tools supporting these efforts.

Panteli said the discussions and exchange of expertise during the conference were expected to lead to more targeted and effective interventions, stronger synergies and enhanced action at European level.