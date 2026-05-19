The Finance Ministry on Tuesday confirmed that trading in the 13-week Treasury Bills of the second 2026 issuance will end on May 25, 2026, ahead of their maturity on May 29, 2026.

The announcement concerns Cyprus Treasury Bills 13-week 2nd issue 2026, identified under code TB13B26 and listed on the regulated market as a government debt instrument issued by the Ministry of Finance’ Public Debt Management Office.

The securities, which form part of the short-term government borrowing programme, were issued for the period running from February 27, 2026 to May 29, 2026.

Trading in the bills will officially cease on May 25, 2026, marking the final day on which investors will be able to buy or sell the instrument on the secondary market.

The ministry confirmed that the bills will mature on May 29, 2026, at which point holders will be repaid at par in line with standard government debt settlement procedures.