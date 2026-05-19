British broadcaster Channel 4 removed all previous seasons of “Married at First Sight” – one of its flagship reality shows – on Monday after a BBC report detailing allegations of rape during the filming of the series.

Channel 4, a publicly owned but commercially funded broadcaster, said it had launched a review into contributor welfare on the show, which is made by independent production company CPL, in April.

Two women told BBC News they were raped during filming, while a third had described an allegation of a non-consensual sex act. They all said the show did not do enough to protect them, the BBC stated.

The report cited lawyers for CPL as saying its welfare system was “gold standard” and that it had acted appropriately in all these cases.

Alex Mahon, Channel 4’s chief executive between 2017 and 2025, said they were “very serious and concerning allegations”, and the broadcaster had rightly launched investigations.

She told a committee of lawmakers on Tuesday that allegations and incidents were taken very seriously and duty of care protocols advanced all the time, but given the gravity of the allegations “it’s always worth another look”.

SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS

In its 2024 report, Channel 4 said the show topped its streaming charts for that year. There have been 10 seasons broadcast on its main and E4 channels and its streaming platform.

The show, where strangers are matched by experts and “marry” at first sight, is part of an international franchise across multiple countries, including the United States and Australia.

Channel 4 said that in April it was presented with “serious allegations” of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors, allegations “we understand those contributors have denied”.

“It would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS UK contributors. Those allegations … are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate,” Channel 4’s Chief Executive Priya Dogra said in a statement.

Britain’s culture, media and sport ministry said the allegations must be investigated “with the full co-operation of those involved”.

“Everyone working and participating in television must be treated with dignity and respect at all times. Their wellbeing and safety is paramount,” a spokesperson said.

Media watchdog Ofcom said it would examine the outcome of Channel 4’s review.