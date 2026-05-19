A large-scale wildfire response exercise involving ground and aerial forces was carried out on Tuesday near the Troodos village of Kapedes in the Nicosia district as part of national forest fire preparedness planning.

Officials said the exercise aimed “to evaluate the effectiveness” of the national wildfire response framework while strengthening operational readiness and coordination between agencies involved in forest firefighting.

The drill included the deployment of fire engines, water tankers, ambulances, personnel transport vehicles and firefighting aircraft operating over the area.

In remarks during the exercise, forestry department head Savvas Iezekiel referred to the growing threat posed by forest fires and stressed the importance of “continuous preparedness and close cooperation” between state services and volunteer organisations.

Special reference was made to forestry department staff for what Iezekiel described as their “dedication and professionalism” in protecting forests, human life and property.

The exercise, named Ifestos, after the ancient Greek god of fire, was organised by the forestry department and simulated a major fire breaking out southeast of Kapedes before spreading into the Machairas national park and threatening nearby homes and the surrounding community.

Participating agencies included the forestry department, fire brigade, police, civil defence, national guard, and the joint search and rescue coordination centre (JRCC).

British bases personnel and aerial assets also took part in the operation.