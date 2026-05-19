A 24-year-old man was remanded in custody for six days on Tuesday in connection with the alleged abduction and robbery of a 69-year-old woman in a village in the Nicosia district.

Police said the suspect was arrested as part of an investigation into offences including kidnapping and theft.

The incident began on Friday afternoon when the suspect allegedly entered the woman’s home and demanded money while threatening her.

The woman, who police said was “in a state of fear”, handed over €200 before the man left.

Police said the suspect later reportedly returned to the house the same day and again threatened the woman before forcing her into his vehicle.

Police said he then drove her to a bank where she held an account and attempted to withdraw money from an ATM using her bank card.

The withdrawal attempt was unsuccessful, and the suspect allegedly drove the woman back to her home afterwards.

The 69-year-old reported the incident to police later the same day.

Investigators subsequently gathered testimony and secured an arrest warrant for the suspect.

He was arrested on Monday and appeared before the Nicosia district court on Tuesday, which issued the remand order.

Police have not disclosed further details regarding the identity of the suspect or the exact location of the alleged offences.

The investigation is being handled by CID.