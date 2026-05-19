Photographs and poems are the creative mediums of the new exhibition Echoes of Trees – Between Image and Verse, set to open on May 27 at the head offices of Electricity Authority of Cyprus in Strovolos. Organised by the Cyprus Red Cross in collaboration with EAC, the exhibition is held under the auspices of first lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides.

During its opening event, a short cello performance by Robertas Grod will take place, featuring works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Gaspar Cassadó and Giorgos Karvellos. Visitors are invited to browse the images and written works and purchase any photographs they like. A part of the proceeds will be donated to the Cyprus Red Cross, strengthening the connection between artistic creation and social contribution.

The exhibition presents two sections united by a common theme — trees, roots, and lifecycles — featuring a total of 66 photographs by 28 photographers, in a creative dialogue with poetry. These works were originally presented as part of the Poetry Moves International Festival / International Festival of Poetry and Movement 2025, which has been organised every October in Nicosia since 2023.

The first section, titled PhOETRY III, includes 34 selected works from an international photography competition held in 2025, which received 405 submissions from seven countries. Each photograph is accompanied by the poem that inspired it, while an artistic video installation is also shown in the space, connecting the photographs with poetry recitations in the poets’ original languages.

By Alecos Soteriou By Yiannos Zachariou By Thanos Savvides

The second section, titled The Poetry of the Image, presents a reverse creative dialogue, where photographs by nine photographers served as the starting point for the creation of new poems by eight Cypriot poets. The poems are presented both visually and audibly through the creators’ authentic voices, shaping a multisensory dialogue between image and language.

Echoes of Trees – Between Image and Verse

Group exhibition of photographic and poetry works. May 27-June 1. Electricity Authority of Cyprus head offices, 11 Amphipoleos Street, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Monday-Friday: 10am-2pm. Saturday-Sunday: 12pm-3pm. https://www.poetry-moves-international-festival.com/2026-echoes-of-trees-between-image-and-verse/