Flight schedules to Paphos airport, particularly from Israel, have returned to normal following recent disruptions. However, hotel reservations in the district have yet to recover from the impact of the recent hostilities in the Middle East and the unrest caused by a drone strike near the British bases in Akrotiri.

Hotel association Pasyxe president Thanos Michaelides told Phileleftheros that although the situation has generally stabilised, the UK foreign office travel advisory for Cyprus remains in place, while tourists from other western and northern European countries are still hesitant about holidaying on the island.

Michaelides said as long as the UK warning is in place, insurance companies are treating Cyprus as a high-risk destination, making travel insurance more expensive for British tourists.

He expressed hope that conditions would improve so the tourism sector could recover fully for the remainder of the season.

At Paphos airport, flights are now normalised, although aircraft are not yet as full as they would normally be at this time of year.