Euronext announced a substantial increase in both its consolidated turnover and overall corporate profitability during the first quarter of 2026.

The pan-European exchange operator witnessed a 15.3 per cent revenue expansion during the three-month period, with total income climbing steadily to €528.5 million.

The group’s bottom-line performance was equally robust, as net profits jumped by 16.7 per cent to settle at €192.3 million for the quarter.

Shareholders benefited directly from the positive trading conditions, which pushed earnings per share up by 17.3 per cent to reach €1.90.

The financial performance was bolstered significantly by the operational contribution of Euronext Athens, alongside corporate administrative unit Admincontrol.

Combined revenue stemming from capital markets and data solutions divisions advanced to €185.9 million, representing an 18.2 per cent increase over the previous comparative timeframe.

Corporate executives attributed this segment growth to successful commercial expansion, alongside resilient volume adjustments across both primary listings and advanced data analytics platforms.

Trading activity across the core equity market platforms experienced an even more dramatic shift, with total revenues expanding by 28.1 per cent to reach €138.9 million.

The specific revenue surge was heavily assisted by elevated levels of global market volatility and a resilient general mechanism for fee collection.

The equity result was further supported by the increasing commercial momentum seen within the Greek domestic market, alongside dynamic ongoing growth across various exchange-traded fund products.

“The first quarter of 2026 was another demonstration of the strength of our diversified business model,” said chief executive and chairman of the managing board of Euronext Stéphane Boujnah.

“This eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth demonstrates how we turned our vision of integrated European markets into reality,” Boujnah added.

“Euronext is now at the forefront to capture growth trends in Europe,” he explained.

“Every new product reinforces the relevance of our unified platform for the entire industry, from institutional to retail clients,” Boujnah concluded.