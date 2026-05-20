Ten Bank of Cyprus (BoC) Visa cardholders, each accompanied by a guest of their choice, will travel to Athens this week to attend the EuroLeague Final Four 2026, one of Europe’s leading basketball events.

The winners will watch the semi-finals on Friday, May 22, before returning to the court for the grand final on Sunday, May 24, as Europe’s top teams compete for the trophy.

The competition was launched by BoC on February 16, giving Visa cardholders the chance to claim a place at the Final Four through their card transactions. Every Visa transaction made until April 19, 2026, counted as an entry, with the bank presenting the campaign as part of its wider effort to offer customers added rewards and experiences.

The draw was held at the offices of the Card Service, where 10 winners were selected.

Three winners received Premium Packages for two people, including air tickets to and from Cyprus, three nights at a central 4–5 star hotel, tickets for both the semi-finals and the final, Visa x EuroLeague gifts and souvenirs, as well as a €100 Visa prepaid card.

A further seven winners received Hospitality Packages for two people, including air tickets to and from Cyprus, general admission tickets for the semi-finals and final, Visa x EuroLeague gifts and souvenirs, and a €100 Visa prepaid card.

The flights are being provided by BoC, allowing the winners and their companions to enjoy the experience without travel arrangements becoming a concern.

The names of the winners have already been posted on the Bank of Cyprus website.