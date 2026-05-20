Disy held its final pre-election rally on Wednesday evening in Nicosia, with party leader Annita Demetriou calling on voters to back what she described as an “alliance of responsibility”.

The gathering, held at the old GSP stadium, opened with deputy leader Efthimios Diplaros, who said Disy had kept Cyprus stable through difficult periods.

He described the party as one that “kept Cyprus standing in difficult times, with seriousness, with stability, with political maturity,” adding that it had avoided “frivolities, populism and those who invest in division and toxicity.”

He said the party had “never flattered anyone” and “never chosen the easy path of slogans.”

Greek rural development minister and member of Disy’s sister party in Greece, New Democracy, Margaritis Schinas also addressed the rally, warning against rising populism across Europe and in Cyprus.

He said the upcoming elections were important not only for political balance but because “the populist component has returned, which wants to rear its head again.”

He called on supporters to “erect a barricade,” against extremism, adding that “the path of reason is never the easy path. It is the path that requires patience, perseverance, political courage and seriousness.”

Demetriou told supporters that Disy remained a “liberal, democratic and patriotic party” that had consistently placed the “collective interest and the perspective of the homeland above all else.”

She said Cyprus was facing “international upheaval, geopolitical challenges and economic pressures,” arguing that the country “does not have the luxury of experimentation, toxicity and populism.”

She set out the party’s priorities, focusing on economic growth through “quality investments, innovation and competitiveness,” and argued that a strong economy was essential for social policy, healthcare, education and defence.

She also drew attention to reforms including digital transition, energy policy aimed at “cheaper electricity and greater energy autonomy,” and strategic infrastructure projects intended to enhance Cyprus’ regional role.

On defence and security, Demetriou stressed the need to strengthen deterrence and make use of international alliances.

She said these were necessary to safeguard “national security and the survival of Greek Cypriots.”

On the Cyprus issue, she reiterated Disy’s position in favour of resuming substantive negotiations based on United Nations resolutions and European Union principles, aiming for a “free, reunited and secure Cyprus without occupying troops, anachronistic guarantees and interventionist rights.”

Demetriou also criticised the tone of the election campaign, referring to what she described as increasing polarisation and personal attacks.

She said political debate should be conducted “with arguments and respect,” warning against a climate that she said undermined democratic dialogue.

She appealed for broad participation in Sunday’s vote, urging the public to support what she called a “politics of responsibility.” She said this included “every citizen who has anxieties, concerns and demands, but does not want to see Cyprus sink into paralysis,” and called on voters to “come with us.”

Closing her address, Demetriou repeated the central message of the campaign, stating, that “on Sunday, we are going for a victory of responsibility over populism, of action over noise, and of optimism over fear.”

The event was attended by former party leaders Nicos Anastasiades and Averof Neophytou, senior officials, former ministers and MPs, as well as representatives of Disy’s Greek sister party, New Democracy.