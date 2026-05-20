Cyprus recorded 33,640 beehives in 2023, down from 38,130 in 2020, according to Eurostat data published on Wednesday.

The figures place Cyprus behind the European trend, with the total number of beehives on farms in the European Union reaching 9.4 million in 2023.

Across the EU, the number of farm-based beehives increased by 1.3 million compared with 2020, a rise of 16 percent from 8.1 million.

Among member states, Italy recorded the highest number of farm beehives in 2023 with almost 1.9 million, followed by Romania with 1.7 million, Greece with 1.2 million and Bulgaria with 1.0 million.

Eurostat data shows that beehive numbers increased in 12 EU countries compared with 2020, with Italy recording the largest rise at 822,490 additional hives, an increase of 79 percent.

Declines were recorded in 10 member states, including Hungary with a drop of 152,110 hives and Spain with a decrease of 131,440.

Eurostat said this figure represents only hives located on agricultural holdings and not the full national bee population.

The statistics were released in connection with ‘World Bee Day’.