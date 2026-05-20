The foreign ministry condemned on Wednesday what it described as the “completely unacceptable” conduct of Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir toward activists detained after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in the eastern Mediterranean.

In a public statement posted on X, the ministry said Ben Gvir’s actions were “incompatible with democratic norms and the fundamental values of human dignity” and called for immediate corrective measures and accountability.

The ministry stated that “such reprehensible behaviour can never be tolerated” and welcomed statements by members of the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu, distancing themselves from the minister’s conduct.

It added that accountability was required following footage circulated online showing detained activists kneeling on the ground with their hands restrained behind their backs while Ben Gvir walked amongst them carrying an Israeli flag.

Israeli police and naval commando unit Shayetet 13 intercepted the flotilla in international waters on Monday as the convoy attempted to sail toward Gaza carrying activists and humanitarian aid.

Organisers said the flotilla consisted of around 50 vessels carrying participants from dozens of countries, including European and Asian nationals.

Israeli authorities defended the interception as enforcement of the naval blockade on Gaza, which Israel says is necessary for security reasons.

Video published by Ben Gvir on social media showed activists at Ashdod port after their detention.

In the footage, one activist is forced to the ground after chanting “Free, free Palestine”, while dozens of others are seen kneeling in rows under guard. Ben Gvir retorts in the recording, “they came as big heroes, look at them now.”

Netanyahu publicly rebuked Ben Gvir, stating that while Israel had “every right” to prevent what he called “provocative flotillas” from breaching its maritime blockade, “the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms.”

Netanyahu also said he had instructed authorities to deport the activists “as soon as possible.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the treatment of the activists as “inadmissible” and said Rome would summon the Israeli ambassador for explanations.

One vessel from the convoy, the Sabra, docked in Paphos early on Tuesday following technical difficulties during the operation.

The crew comprised of six members from Italy, Spain, Mexico and Morocco, two of which are reported to have returned home.

Crew member Danielle Gallina said the ship had departed from Sicily before joining the flotilla in Marmaris in Turkey and was forced to stop in Cyprus because of mechanical problems and a medical issue involving one passenger.

Gallina said the crew hoped to repair the vessel in Cyprus and continue its mission toward Gaza.

She also claimed local authorities had requested the removal of Palestinian flags from the boat while it remained docked in Paphos.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said the flotilla “never entered the territorial waters of Cyprus” and that all activity occurred approximately 90 nautical miles west of the island in international waters.

The Israeli embassy in Nicosia defended the operation and described the flotilla as “a provocation for the sake of a provocation,” insisting that humanitarian aid to Gaza should pass through “official channels.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla organisers maintain the mission was a civilian effort aimed at delivering humanitarian assistance and challenging what they describe as an unlawful blockade.

Organisers also claimed communications were lost with multiple vessels during the Israeli operation and said some activists were transferred to detention facilities after arriving in Israel.

Israeli rights group Adalah confirmed lawyers had met detainees at Ashdod port and were seeking their release.