Women are the emphasis of the new exhibition at XeniArtSpace, exploring the female form through the lens of some of the most significant and iconic photographers of the medium. Titled Women in Focus, the showcase runs until September 19 and is dedicated to the representation of women in 20th-century photography.

The visual narrative of Women in Focus unfolds as a journey through the history of image, desire, identity and femininity. Through the lens of legendary photographers, the Woman is revealed as muse, symbol, strength, mystery and cultural imprint, captured in extraordinary works that shaped contemporary visual culture.

The Woman is not merely portrayed as a subject, but as a timeless source of inspiration and a reflection of an entire era. The exhibition brings together a compelling collection of images that left an indelible mark on the history of photography: the seductive boldness and unmistakable gaze of Helmut Newton; the refined, timeless elegance of Richard Avedon and Irving Penn; the poetic immediacy of Henri Cartier-Bresson; and the aristocratic sophistication of Horst P Horst and Cecil Beaton.

This visual ode to femininity also features celebrated artists, including Ruth Bernhard, Flor Garduño, Robert Mapplethorpe, Terence Donovan, Rudolf Koppitz and Sebastião Salgado, artists who redefined the relationship between image and emotion.

The exhibition was born from the desire to reconnect with images that transcend aesthetic value and become carriers of memory, identity and cultural expression, creating a deeply personal dialogue between the artwork and the viewer.

All works are drawn from the collection of Vadim Levin, one of the most dedicated and visionary collectors of 20th-century photography. A photographer, author and researcher, Levin has devoted his life to preserving and advancing the global legacy of the great masters of photography.

Curator, collector and founder of XeniArtSpace, Xenia Kulbachevskaya, notes that the woman of the 20th century was never a static image. “She embodied mystery, strength, desire, freedom and the reflection of an entire era,” she says. “Through the lens of the great masters, woman transforms into a muse, a provocation and a mirror of society. What fascinates me about these photographs is that they still have a voice; they continue to evoke emotion, thought and silent intensity. Each work seems to carry its own story, allowing the viewer not simply to observe but to connect personally with the image.”

Women in Focus

Photography exhibition from celebrated international photographers. Until September 19. XeniArtSpace, Nicosia. Wednesday – Friday: 4pm -8pm. Saturday: 12pm -5pm. Tel: 99-980009. www.xeniartspace.com