Bacchus Fire + Raw: Columbia Beach Resort presents new culinary concept

Columbia Beach Resort welcomes the new season with the launch of Bacchus Fire + Raw, a distinctive new culinary concept that further strengthens the resort’s position as a destination for hospitality, flavour and memorable experiences. With a refined evening character, Bacchus Fire + Raw brings a dining proposal to Pissouri centred on premium cuts of meat, raw creations, precise techniques and an atmosphere shaped by understated elegance.

The Fire + Raw concept reflects one of the most compelling directions in contemporary gastronomy. Fire brings intensity, depth and authentic flavour, while raw selections add freshness, clean textures and balance. Together, they create a dining experience that feels both bold and refined, designed for guests looking for an evening out with character.

At Bacchus Fire + Raw, the experience begins with the setting. Elegant interiors, high ceilings and a carefully curated atmosphere create a space that balances discreet luxury with the resort’s relaxed feel. Every detail supports the restaurant’s identity, giving guests the sense of a special evening experience with a view.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Polis Papageorgiou, the menu is built around freshness, quality ingredients and technical precision. The Raw Bar showcases premium selections, including Steak Tartare, Tenderloin Carpaccio and Wild Seabass Ceviche, while the Fire element focuses on exceptional cuts of meat, such as USDA Prime Fillet, USDA Prime Ribeye, USDA Creekstone Black Angus Picanha and Snake River Farms Wagyu Rib-Eye. Warm starters, carefully prepared sides and desserts complete a menu defined by balance, character and consistency.

“With Bacchus Fire + Raw, we wanted to create a restaurant with a clear identity and a strong evening character,” noted Executive Chef Polis Papageorgiou. “A concept where the power of fire meets the freshness of raw selections, through a menu that focuses on quality, technique and enjoyment.”

With the opening of Bacchus Fire + Raw, Columbia Beach Resort adds a strong new dimension to its overall hospitality experience and gives the public a fresh reason to visit Pissouri. The restaurant is open to both resort guests and the wider public, offering a complete choice for dinner, a refined evening out or a distinctive summer experience against the backdrop of Pissouri Bay.

Bacchus Fire + Raw is open seasonally and based on demand.

For more information and reservations, call +357 25 833 000.

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’ hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship ownership, ship management and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.