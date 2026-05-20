Cyprus’ general treasury announced on Wednesday it had written off over €1 million in overdue debts and uncollected revenue in 2025.

The reason, it said, was to effectively facilitate decision-making, by focusing on the collection of arrears with a higher probability of recovery and present a clear picture of the state’s assets.

In 2025, losses and deficits written off amounted to €1,050,388.77, of which €1,033,955.72 was for sums over €1,000, while €16,433.05 was for sums less than €1,000.

For comparison purposes, the total written off in 2024 was €2,170,293.30, of which €2,147,063.55 for sums exceeding €1,000 and €23,229.75 for sums below €1,000.