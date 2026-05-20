The University of Cyprus (UCY) and the University of Bristol (UoB) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a dynamic academic partnership that creates exciting new international opportunities for students in the field of Economics.

The agreement marks a significant step forward in the internationalisation efforts of UCY’s Department of Economics and was developed in collaboration with the corresponding Department of Economics at UoB. It opens up new international prospects for UCY Economics students by providing access to high-quality academic opportunities and postgraduate studies abroad.

Specifically, the agreement introduces the innovative “4+1” model, through which UCY Economics students can complete four years of undergraduate studies at UCY and continue with one year of postgraduate study at UoB. Upon successful completion of their undergraduate studies, students are guaranteed admission to prestigious postgraduate programmes, including the MSc Economics, MSc Economics and Finance, MSc Economics, Finance and Management and MSc Economics with Data Science. The agreement also provides for scholarships and tuition fee reductions of up to 15 per cent, based on academic performance.

At the same time, the agreement fosters reciprocal mobility, welcoming UoB students to UCY for postgraduate and doctoral studies in Economics, further strengthening academic collaboration and research exchange between the two institutions.

This partnership underscores UCY’s commitment to internationalisation and academic excellence, offering its students access to world-class education, global networks and cutting-edge knowledge in a highly competitive field. The collaboration is expected to enhance student experience through exposure to diverse academic environments, while also reinforcing Cyprus’ role as a hub for high-quality higher education.