Aston Villa cruised to a 3-0 victory over Freiburg to lift the Europa League trophy on Wednesday, dismantling their German opponents with a clinical attacking display that never left the outcome in doubt.
Youri Tielemans opened the scoring for Aston Villa after 41 minutes, striking home a crisp low volley from a Morgan Rogers corner. The English side doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when captain John McGinn won possession to set up Emiliano Buendia, who curled a stunning effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.
Rogers added a third in the 58th minute, poking home at the near post from a Buendia cross following a slick passing move to effectively seal the result and trigger early celebrations for Unai Emery’s side.
The victory secured a major European trophy for Villa, evoking memories of their 1982 European Cup triumph and marking the club’s first major silverware since winning the English League Cup in 1996.
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