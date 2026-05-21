Fresh scrutiny fell on the handling of a key protected witness on Wednesday as Giorgos Christodoulou, known as ‘Zavrantonas’, appeared before the Nicosia criminal court for the start of his retrial after his original conviction and 22-year prison sentence were overturned.

The appeal court earlier this month annulled the 2022 conviction in connection with a 15-kilogram cocaine case following a change in the composition of the criminal court during the original proceedings.

The retrial will now proceed before a new panel of judges.

Defence lawyer Christos Poutziouris requested additional time before his client responds to the charges, arguing that further witness material and information relating to the prosecution’s main witness must first be disclosed.

The witness, who had previously admitted separate drug offences and was sentenced to 16 years in prison, later joined a witness protection programme and gave evidence central to the prosecution case against Christodoulou.

According to the defence, the witness was released from prison after serving around three and a half years following a presidential pardon and suspension of sentence.

Poutziouris alleged the release was granted on condition that the witness leave Cyprus and referred to later reports linking the same individual to separate allegations involving shootings against a businessman.

Poutziouris argued the developments are directly relevant to the defence’s preparation and to potential pretrial objections concerning abuse of process and the right to a fair trial.

He also claimed the witness had previously presented himself as a gambler who took responsibility for the drugs due to gambling debts, while later admitting involvement in drug trafficking activities.

“With the new evidence, we will be able to file a pretrial objection regarding abuse of process and violation of the right to a fair trial,” he said.

During the latest hearing, prosecution lawyer Vasilis Bizas requested ten days to respond formally to the defence applications and sought the continued detention of Christodoulou pending trial.

Christodoulou remains in custody nearly six years after his original arrest in January 2019.

Defence lawyers maintain the witness currently resides in the north following his release from prison.

The witness had originally been convicted in July 2019 and sentenced to 16 years for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

During the original trial, defence allegations that the witness had received favourable treatment were rejected by the criminal court, partly because the legal service had at the time filed an appeal seeking an increase in his sentence.