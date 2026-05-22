A ban on campaign materials and election-related public messaging for Saturday and Sunday, ahead of and during the parliamentary elections, was announced on Friday by the chief returning officer.

He said under electoral law, the distribution of leaflets, display of banners, posting of signs and writing of election-related slogans will be prohibited on May 23 and 24.

The restrictions apply on both the eve of the vote and election day itself.

Authorities warned that violations will be treated as criminal offences.

Anyone convicted could face up to one year in prison, a fine of up to €5,000, or both.