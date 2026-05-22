Five men pleaded not guilty at the Larnaca permanent criminal court on Friday to multiple charges related to violent incidents in the city on January 17.

The defendants, aged 20, 26, 26, 32 and 48, face charges including conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession and transport of firearms and explosives, extortion, threats, participation in a criminal organisation, and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Four are recognised political refugees from Jordan and Palestine, while the 48-year-old is a Cypriot citizen.

Three more suspects, aged 26, 27, and 35, are still wanted by police.

The next court hearing is set for July 6.

Two defendants, aged 48 and 26, also face separate charges for allegedly assaulting a 39-year-old European national in Pyla.

Police are also searching for a 27-year-old suspect in that case. They face additional allegations, including grievous bodily harm, assault, threats, and stabbing.

The January incidents prompted intensified police investigations into organised crime in Larnaca, including extortion and protection rackets linked to nightlife venues.

Previous investigations looked into claims of criminal groups imposing security personnel on clubs while demanding protection money, as well as violent clashes and shootings in the area.

The cases remain under investigation.