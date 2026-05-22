Driven by absolute transparency, the company highlights the standard procedures that ensure top quality, locality, and safety at every stage of the supply chain.

With its long-standing commitment to offering high-quality products at its core, Lidl Cyprus is evolving its strategic communication by delving deeper into the “If you know, you know” campaign. Through this initiative, the company chooses to speak with absolute transparency about everything that happens “behind the shelves,” strengthening the bond of trust with the consuming public and highlighting the power of a large community that makes conscious choices.

Lidl Cyprus aims to provide consumers with “inside knowledge”—to shed light on the strict procedures, daily checks, and strategic partnerships that ensure every product reaches the shopper’s basket in ideal condition. For Lidl Cyprus, quality is not a vague promise, but a daily, measurable practice based on specific pillars:

Strategic Partnerships, Locality & Freshness: The company consistently invests in Cypriot production, supporting the local economy. Characteristically, Lidl Cyprus sources 45% of its fruit and vegetables from producers and suppliers across Cyprus , actively promoting locality. At the same time, through a well-organized supply network, the company minimizes distances, ensuring that more than 130 product lines of fresh fruit and vegetables arrive every morning on store shelves, having undergone strict quality controls that guarantee their freshness.

The company consistently invests in Cypriot production, supporting the local economy. Characteristically, Lidl Cyprus sources , actively promoting locality. At the same time, through a well-organized supply network, the company minimizes distances, ensuring that more than arrive every morning on store shelves, having undergone strict quality controls that guarantee their freshness. Uncompromising Safety & Quality Control: Before being placed on the shelf, every single item is evaluated according to strict criteria. Continuous, specialized checks throughout the transport and preservation chain guarantee the safety of dairy products, meat, fish, and all sensitive categories.

Before being placed on the shelf, every single item is evaluated according to strict criteria. Continuous, specialized checks throughout the transport and preservation chain guarantee the safety of dairy products, meat, fish, and all sensitive categories. Consistency and Care: From daily reception to optimal cooling conditions, Lidl Cyprus consistently ensures that shelves remain stocked with products that have been recognized and awarded for their taste and quality.

With this strategic approach, Lidl Cyprus confirms that premium quality and freshness are not accidental features, but the result of a strictly structured business model. By empowering its consumer community through transparency, the company proves in practice that the better one knows its values and procedures, the more confidently they choose it. Because, after all, if you know, you know.

Visit Lidl Cyprus online:

corporate.lidl.com.cy

team.lidl.com.cy

lidlfoodacademy.com.cy

facebook.com/lidlcy

instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

youtube.com/lidlcyprus

linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus