Marine conservation group Oceana has called on Cyprus to ban bottom trawling within its territorial waters and establish an exclusive coastal fishing zone for small-scale fishers, saying the move would bring significant environmental and economic benefits at minimal cost.

The proposal was announced on Thursday to coincide with European Maritime Day in Limassol, alongside the release of new analysis showing limited bottom trawling activity in Cypriot waters.

According to Oceana, only five bottom trawlers operated within Cyprus’ 12-nautical-mile territorial waters between 2021 and 2025, logging just over 750 hours of fishing activity in total. Most of that activity came from two Cypriot vessels.

Oceana said the figures show that creating a protected coastal zone for small-scale fishers would have little impact on commercial fishing while helping preserve marine ecosystems and support coastal communities.

“Cyprus has a clear opportunity to strengthen its coastal economy while protecting the sea it depends on,” Oceana policy advisor Odran Corcoran said.

Small scale vessels in the Paphos port (Photo: Javier Lopez)

Bottom trawling, which involves dragging weighted nets across the seabed, is considered one of the most destructive fishing methods due to the damage it causes to marine habitats.

The Cyprus Union of Professional Coastal Fishermen backed the proposal, urging the fisheries department to support the creation of a preferential access area.

Oceana said banning bottom trawling would also help protect marine species, strengthen ecosystems against climate change, and safeguard marine protected areas, many of which lie within Cyprus’ territorial waters.

Cyprus currently protects 12 per cent of its waters, still far short of the EU target of 30 per cent by 2030.