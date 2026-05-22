An administrative court ruling has halted construction of a 3.7-megawatt solar park within the Latsia-Yeri municipality after a permanent injunction was issued suspending the validity of the project’s building permit.

The decision followed a legal challenge filed jointly by the municipality and four residents whose properties border the proposed development site.

The permit had originally been granted in 2024 by the Nicosia district local government organisation (EOA) to a private company seeking to construct the solar park within municipal boundaries.

Alongside the appeal seeking annulment of the permit, the applicants requested temporary suspension measures to prevent construction works from proceeding before the case is examined in full.

The court initially approved an interim order before converting it into a permanent injunction.

In his ruling, Judge Lakis Christodoulou said significant weight was given to evidence presented by municipal authorities regarding the environmental impact of the project and the potential for irreversible damage if works continued.

The judge referred specifically to submissions stating that the development directly adjoins residential areas and existing homes and could disrupt “the natural environment and the natural balance of the area, including fauna and flora.”

Court documents also referenced repeated complaints submitted by residents concerning the expected impact on their quality of life and surrounding landscape.

The court further examined concerns regarding wildlife and ecological disruption connected to the scale of the development.

According to sworn statements submitted by municipal officials, the installation could negatively affect migratory birds and surrounding flora due to increased thermal load and what was described as a “radiation zone” generated by the large surface area of solar panels.

Officials also argued that perimeter fencing required for the project would obstruct wildlife movement while causing visual disturbance across the surrounding area.

“In the present case, it appears from the testimony before me that there are serious indications that irreparable damage will occur,” Christodoulou said.

The court concluded that environmental harm resulting from construction could become irreversible if the permit were later declared unlawful after works had already progressed.