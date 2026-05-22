On 21 May 2026, Invest Cyprus successfully organized a closed Investors’ Roundtable in Mumbai during the Official Visit of H.E. the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, to India, reaffirming Cyprus’ commitment to strengthening economic and investment relations with one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies.

The roundtable brought together leading Indian business executives, institutional investors and senior stakeholders to discuss opportunities for investment, innovation and strategic collaboration. The initiative reflects Invest Cyprus’ ongoing efforts to deepen engagement with the Indian market through targeted business outreach and high-level international partnerships.

The event forms part of Invest Cyprus’ broader strategy to promote Cyprus as a competitive, trusted and globally connected investment destination, while reinforcing its role as a gateway linking Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Discussions highlighted Cyprus’ position as an attractive European entry point for Indian businesses, offering a stable and reliable EU jurisdiction with access to international markets.

Particular emphasis was placed on Cyprus’ strengths in financial services, technology, innovation, shipping, energy and professional services, as well as its strategic alignment with regional connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Chairman of Invest Cyprus, Mr. Evgenios Evgeniou, welcomed the investors and successfully moderated the high-level roundtable discussion, highlighting that Cyprus and India are accelerating economic cooperation. He emphasized that Cyprus offers Indian businesses a trusted European platform for EU and international expansion, providing stability, predictability, confidence and access to global markets.

On their part, important prospective Indian investors who participated announced their plans to invest in Cyprus, while existing investors from India highlighted the benefits of Cyprus as a business and investment destination, based on their experience over the years.

Prior to the roundtable, Invest Cyprus participated in the Cyprus–India Business Forum organized by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, followed by targeted meetings with prospective investors. The delegation also attended the inauguration of Eurobank’s offices in Mumbai, further strengthening Cyprus’ presence in the Indian market and highlighting the importance of the India–Greece–Cyprus partnership.

The Invest Cyprus delegation included Chairman Mr. Evgenios Evgeniou, CEO Mr. Marios Tannousis and Investment Officer Mr. Aristotelis Aristotelous.