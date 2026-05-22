The Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) announced on Friday that it will support the Green Agenda Summit 2026 as an institutional supporter, with the event set to take place in Nicosia on June 4.

Oev said its participation reflects its strategic focus on sustainable development and economic competitiveness, reaffirming its commitment to responsible business practices.

“Through its endorsement of the Green Agenda Summit, Oev reaffirms its firm commitment to responsible business development and to fostering dialogue on critical issues shaping the future economy, including environment, energy, artificial intelligence, water resources, innovation, sustainability and the green transition of the Cyprus economy,” the federation stated.

“Oev represents thousands of business entities from all sectors of the economy, including professional numerous associations and businesses active in the fields of energy, environment, green growth and sustainability,” it added.

The federation further stated that it “plays an active role in policy advocacy concerning the green transition, competitiveness, sustainable development and the resilience of the Cyprus economy”.

The Green Agenda Summit 2026 is expected to bring together representatives from business, academia and the technology sector, along with stakeholders from the energy industry both in Cyprus and internationally.

The event is intended to serve as a platform for exchanging views and advancing new approaches to sustainability, green growth and the future direction of the economy.