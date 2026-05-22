A teacher accused of sexually abusing and harassing five underage students at the Hala Sultan theological college was remanded in prison on Friday for a period not exceeding two months as investigations continue into allegations involving boys aged between 14 and 16.

The suspect appeared before a ‘court’ in the north facing allegations including sexual abuse of minors under 16, sexual harassment and assault involving students he taught during the 2025 to 2026 academic year.

According to ‘police’ testimony presented before the ‘court’, complaints were filed on Tuesday after students allegedly reported the incidents to teachers at the school, prompting an internal notification to parents and a subsequent police investigation.

‘Police officer’ Soner Saban told the court the suspect was arrested on the same day while attempting to board a ferry to Turkey at the port of Kyrenia.

Authorities said statements had been taken from teachers, students and parents as part of what ‘police’ described as a “wide ranging investigation”.

The testimony heard in ‘court’ stated that five male students had provided statements in the presence of social services officers.

‘Police’ also confirmed that the suspect’s mobile phone had been seized and would undergo examination by the ‘police’ data analysis branch.

According to investigators, the suspect “voluntarily confessed that his actions were part of a joke,” though authorities did not provide further details regarding the nature of the alleged conduct.

During the hearing, the defence argued that the suspect had no intention of fleeing and had been planning to travel to Turkey for appointments.

Defence counsel also challenged the credibility of statements made by families of the students involved.

The lawyer further argued that “his client embraced his students with compassion and love.”

Police responded that the suspect was a Turkish national and requested his detention pending trial, arguing that the remaining stages of the investigation justified continued custody.

After reviewing the testimony and evidence presented, Judge Sevket Gazi ordered that the suspect remain in prison for a period not exceeding two months.

The case follows earlier reports that the accused worked at Hala Sultan theological college in Mia Milia, where the allegations first emerged.

Ahmet Karaogullari, head of the secondary education teachers’ union in the north, previously said the students initially reported the alleged behaviour to school staff before ‘police’ became involved.

Karaogullari called for “an immediate, transparent and multifaceted investigation” and said psychological and social support should be provided to the students involved.

He also criticised what he described as insufficient oversight mechanisms concerning teachers sent from Turkey under bilateral arrangements and warned against any attempt to suppress the case.

“We will not allow any cover up,” he stressed.