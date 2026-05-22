Shakshuka Eggs with Spicy Tomato Sauce

400g tomato sauce with aubergine

150ml water

4 medium eggs

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper

To serve

Spicy seasonings

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

Spinach leaves

Bread (rusks)

Strained yogurt

To prepare the sauce, put the tomato sauce in a medium pan. Pour 150 ml of water into the empty jar of sauce, shake well to get the leftovers and add to the pan. Mix well and heat it slightly over medium heat. Then lower the heat.

Break the eggs one by one into small bowls. Create small gaps in the sauce with a spoon and carefully place the eggs in them, being careful not to break the yolks. Add salt and pepper.

Cover the pan with a lid and cook over low heat until eggs become soft-boiled (about 3 minutes).

Remove from the heat and serve directly in the pan.

Season with the spices and garnish with the fresh dill and spinach leaves. Serve with toasted bread and strained yogurt.

Croissant with Roasted Whole Camembert, Apple and Honey

4 fresh croissants

1 camembert or brie cheese (250g)

1 green apple (sliced)

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons walnuts (coarsely chopped)

1 tablespoon butter

1/3 teaspoon cinnamon

Fresh thyme

Preheat the oven to 180C. Remove the wrapper from the camembert pan and place it whole in a pan lined with parchment paper. Bake for about 10-12 minutes until it softens well inside.

At the same time, put a frying pan over medium heat and melt the butter. Add the apple slices and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until they soften slightly.

Drizzle the apples with the honey and the coarsely chopped walnuts. Sprinkle with the cinnamon, stir for 1 minute and remove from the heat.

Cut the croissants in half horizontally, without separating them completely. If desired, put them in the oven for 2-3 minutes to warm up and become crispy.

As soon as the cheese is ready and runny, remove it from the oven. With a knife, cut it into pieces (or thick slices) and divide the hot cheese into the croissants. Add the sautéed apples on top with the sauce of honey and walnuts.

Sprinkle with fresh thyme and serve immediately while the cheese remains runny

Rossini

200ml chilled Rose Prosecco

4 fresh strawberries (ripe, peeled)

60ml strawberry juice

10ml fresh lemon juice

In a shaker, mash the fresh strawberries with a mortar until they become pureed.

Add the strawberry juice and lemon juice to the shaker.Add ice and beat vigorously for a few seconds.

Strain the mixture with a fine sieve, dividing it among the two chilled glasses. Top up with the chilled Prosecco and stir very briefly and gently.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/