A high-level panel moderated by Elias Neocleous, managing partner at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, placed funding strategy at the centre of discussions during this year’s Doers Summit, amidst efforts of further cementing Cyprus as a serious business and technology centre.

The panel discussion titled ‘Capital on Your Terms’ examined how founders can navigate fundraising in a high-valuation environment, where access to capital is no longer the primary challenge but securing it under favourable conditions is.

Participants explored the full fundraising journey from early growth to exit, focusing on how strategic decisions shape value, control and long-term success.

The discussion brought together Alfredo Gomez Soria, regional director EMEA at Plug and Play, Elias Neocleous, Fabian Cabeza, associate at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, Demetris Roti, partner at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, and Oded Lieberman, entrepreneur in pharma, biotech and medtech.

“Capital is flowing but it’s not neutral,” the panel stressed, highlighting the importance of understanding investor expectations and structuring agreements that align with founders’ long-term goals.

Speakers also addressed differences between US and European fundraising practices, noting that negotiation dynamics, legal frameworks and investor behaviour vary significantly across markets.

The conversation underlined that “the real challenge is not raising money but raising it on the right terms,” reflecting a shift in priorities for startups operating in increasingly competitive ecosystems.

The panel further emphasised that early-stage decisions can have lasting implications, particularly in relation to governance, dilution and exit strategies.

Beyond the panel, the Doers Summit reinforced Cyprus’ ambition to become a leading technology and innovation hub, with discussions spanning artificial intelligence, regulation, investment and talent retention.

The presence of global platforms such as Plug and Play was highlighted as a sign of growing international interest in the island’s startup ecosystem.

Speakers across the summit pointed to the rapid expansion of Cyprus’ tech sector, alongside challenges including talent retention and the need to convert infrastructure into scalable, investable ventures.

The broader dialogue reflected a maturing ecosystem, where access to capital, regulatory clarity and strategic positioning are becoming increasingly critical.

The first day of the summit also made it clear that Cyprus’ tech trajectory will depend not only on attracting investment but also on how effectively founders and institutions manage growth, innovation and global integration.