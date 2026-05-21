On Thursday, there will be an increase in local cloud cover, which may result in isolated showers.

Rains and storms are expected in the south, east and interior in the afternoon and evening. These will be local and mainly affect mountainous areas. Hail is likely in a storm.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 28 degrees Celsius inland, around 27 degrees in the southeast, east and north coasts, around 24 degrees in the southwest and west coasts and around 19 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow southwest to northwest at up to 4 Beaufort, to gradually increase in strength, reaching up to 5 Beaufort in the afternoon.

The sea will be generally slightly rough to rough and rough in the southwest.

Tonight, locally increased low clouds will be observed, especially in coastal areas and later inland. Light fog or mist is expected to form during the early hours of the morning, mainly in areas to the east.

Temperatures will drop to around 14 degrees Celsius inland, around 16 degrees on the coast and around 8 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow mainly from the southwest to the northwest on the coast, reaching speeds of up to 3 Beaufort and varying from intermittent to moderate. In the central part of the island, winds will be variable and reach speeds of up to 3 Beaufort.

The sea will gradually become a little rough.

On Friday, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon, primarily in the mountains and inland.

On Saturday, it will be mainly cloudy with isolated showers initially along the coast. However, localised rain and storms are expected in the afternoon and afterwards, especially in the mountains and the eastern half of the island, where the phenomena may be more intense. Hail may fall during storms.

On Sunday, it will be cloudy at times, with local rain and isolated storms expected after noon, especially in the mountains and in the east of the island, with hail likely to fall in storms.

The temperature on Friday is not expected to change significantly; however, it will drop on Saturday, mainly in the mountains and inland, and will remain at the same levels on Sunday.