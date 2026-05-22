The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) participated in a European project meeting in France focused on smart tourism, digital innovation and sustainable destination management, according to an official announcement.

Specifically, the board participated in the SMART-TOUR project’s thematic workshop during a two-day meeting held from May 20 to May 21, 2026, in Perros-Guirec, located in France’s Brittany region.

The initiative, titled Smart Tourism, Smart Destinations, brought together European partners working on data-driven approaches to tourism planning and the use of digital tools to enhance destination competitiveness.

During the meeting, partners reviewed progress achieved so far and discussed planned activities for the remainder of 2026, with particular focus on tourism statistics, performance indicators and the development of digital tools and services supporting the sector.

The thematic workshop also provided a platform for the exchange of best practices, experiences and policy instruments aimed at strengthening the sustainable development of tourism destinations, with an emphasis on both digital transformation and green transition priorities.

Etap Paphos said its participation reflects ongoing efforts to advance the digital and environmental transition of the Paphos tourism product, positioning the region as a model for smart and sustainable tourism development at European level.

The SMART-TOUR project includes 10 partners from Italy, France, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Romania, Albania, Ukraine, Belgium and Cyprus, forming a broad European cooperation network in the tourism sector.

The programme is co-funded by the European Union, which covers 80 per cent of its total budget.

It focuses on improving the use of data, digital technologies and policy tools in tourism management, with the aim of supporting more efficient, resilient and sustainable destinations across participating regions.

“Etap’s participation forms part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the digital and green transition of Paphos, promoting the region as a model, smart and sustainable tourism destination at a European level,” the board stated.