Investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc on Friday announced that it acquired 6,170 of its own shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on May 21, 2026, as part of its ongoing capital management programme.

The listed corporate entity moved to update investors regarding the transaction in compliance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the directive circulars set out by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial services provider the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd, widely known as Cisco, acted as the broker to facilitate the transaction on behalf of the company.

Market data provided by the firm indicated that the transaction involved three separate block purchases executed at a uniform price of €1.53 per share.

The internal accounting log showed that the individual purchase blocks consisted of an initial tiny lot of 71 shares, followed by a substantial institutional volume of 5,000 shares, and concluded with a final tranche of 1,099 shares.

Company officials confirmed that the transaction was properly executed in accordance with the relevant authorisation granted during the annual general meeting which took place on June 24, 2025.