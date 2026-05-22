The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday reported that total assets of investment organisations in Cyprus rose by 3.5 per cent by the end of March 2026, exceeding €8 billion.

The increase reflects continued growth in the sector, with total assets reaching €8.17 billion in March 2026, up from €7.89 billion in December 2025.

At the same time, the number of investment organisations edged slightly higher, rising from 350 at the end of 2025 to 351 in March 2026.

This figure brings the sector close to its previous peak, recorded in September 2025, indicating sustained momentum in the industry.

The data also showed that portfolios remain heavily weighted towards equities and related instruments, which accounted for the largest share of holdings.

Investment organisations held shares and similar securities valued at €6.13 billion, underscoring the sector’s exposure to capital markets.

Debt securities also formed part of their portfolios, with total holdings amounting to €577.4 million.

In addition, organisations maintained loans and deposits worth €841.3 million, reflecting a diversified asset base.