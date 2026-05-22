Veterinarians warned on Friday they may refuse to carry out foot and mouth disease sampling unless police protection is guaranteed, following what they describe as escalating threats and violent incidents in Limassol and Larnaca.

Pancyprian Veterinary Association president Demetris Epaminondas said the situation had “spiralled out of control” and made clear that staff would no longer carry out testing without police escort.

“We will not wait until we have victims,” he said.

According to Epaminondas, a recent incident in Limassol involved individuals forcing their way into a livestock unit where the owner had agreed to the sampling.

“They took the sample bottles and told the veterinarians, ‘disappear from here if you value your lives’, before forcing them out of the unit,” he said.

In a second incident, he said veterinary officers were prevented from leaving after their vehicle was boxed in by four pickup trucks.

“They took the keys from the car, seized the samples and told them, ‘we will not let you leave here’,” he said, describing the incidents as evidence of a dangerous escalation.

Epaminondas also referred to an incident in Larnaca two weeks ago, saying a suspect had been remanded in custody.

He said the association was now considering a full withdrawal from all foot and mouth related procedures if threats continue.

“If police do not accompany officers, we will do nothing,” he said.

He also pointed to public threats made online by livestock farmers.

“I heard with my own ears in a video posted yesterday people saying that the pits being dug for animals would be used to put veterinarians in. If that is not a threat of violence, what is?”

He said the only condition for continuing the work was the strict enforcement of security protocols, including permanent police escort by properly equipped officers.

“We want to do our job, but we will not risk the lives of staff,” he said. “We will not wait for someone to die before action is taken.”

Epaminondas said some veterinarians were already seeking police support before heading out for testing visits to Pachna on Friday.