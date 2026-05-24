Police chief Themistos Arnaoutis affirmed on Sunday the electoral process continued smoothly, with no major irregularities reported.

He added that police officers were out at polling stations and patrolling nationwide “to ensure public order”.

He said no major problems or irregularities had been reported, with only minor issues arising.

When asked if responsibility for removing unauthorised political billboards rests with the police, Aranoutis resonded that it “lies under the auspices of the competent municipalities”.

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Municipal inspectors may issue notices and enforce removal if campaign material remains after warnings, with fines or removal costs applying where regulations are breached.

Arnaoutis reiterated that “cooperation between services remained continuous and effective during the voting process”, with results to be compiled centrally after polls close later in the evening.

He concluded that “electoral integrity remains the priority across all districts”.